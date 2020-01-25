Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Announces Earnings Results

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.

ESQ opened at $23.70 on Friday. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $178.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

