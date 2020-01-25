Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,225 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.18% of Essex Property Trust worth $36,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,054.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $309.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $261.52 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.22.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

