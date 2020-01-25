Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Position Lessened by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,995 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,836,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,037 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 339,564 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 324,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,838,000 after purchasing an additional 316,860 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,499,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $205.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $125.67 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

