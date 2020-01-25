Eternity Market Cap Hits $17,445.00 (ENT)

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Eternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. During the last week, Eternity has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Eternity has a total market capitalization of $17,445.00 and approximately $212.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity Coin Profile

ENT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 7,454,137 coins. Eternity’s official website is ent.eternity-group.org. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group.

Eternity Coin Trading

Eternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

