Ether Zero Market Capitalization Reaches $1.57 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $43,548.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.01928094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00100035 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,495,847 coins and its circulating supply is 167,466,434 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

