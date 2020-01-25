Ethereum Cash Market Cap Tops $46,013.00 (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Ethereum Cash has a market capitalization of $46,013.00 and $1.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.03150201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00203295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00123786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ethereum Cash launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Cash is www.ethereumcash.technology. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_.

Ethereum Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

