Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $8.41

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $8.41 or 0.00100859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BigONE, Crex24 and Indodax. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $977.72 million and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.46 or 0.01925534 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Exmo, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Poloniex, BTC Trade UA, Gate.io, Ovis, Indodax, BitForex, CoinExchange, OKCoin International, Coinhub, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Exrates, Gatehub, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, CoinEx, BTC Markets, YoBit, OKEx, Binance, Bit-Z, FCoin, Coinbase Pro, Coinone, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Liquid, BCEX, EXX, HBUS, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, Bibox, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Coinroom, BtcTrade.im, CPDAX, Crex24, RightBTC, C-CEX, Bitbns, CoinBene, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, LBank, ABCC, C2CX, QBTC, Bitsane, Coinnest, Kraken, Huobi, Koineks, Coinut, Cryptomate, BigONE and Korbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

