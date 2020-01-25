Ethereum Classic Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $990.30 million and $1.34 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $8.51 or 0.00101433 BTC on exchanges including Gatehub, Kucoin, Kraken and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.65 or 0.01925872 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Coinone, Bitbns, Gatehub, Koineks, Poloniex, Exrates, Upbit, Cryptomate, CoinBene, QBTC, Exmo, Kucoin, BTC Trade UA, Bitfinex, Coinut, RightBTC, BTC-Alpha, BigONE, Cryptopia, Coinbase Pro, EXX, C2CX, Huobi, Bitsane, Coinroom, CPDAX, BTC Markets, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, YoBit, Binance, ZB.COM, CoinEx, BCEX, Coinsuper, Bithumb, ChaoEX, Bittrex, OKEx, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Korbit, BtcTrade.im, C-CEX, CoinTiger, Bibox, HBUS, LBank, Liquid, Kraken, Coinnest, Coinhub, BitForex, OKCoin International, Indodax, Ovis and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

