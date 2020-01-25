EtherGem Price Down 2.5% This Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $69,449.00 and $5,933.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

