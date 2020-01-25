Ethos Hits 1-Day Volume of $482,296.00 (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.35 or 0.05510989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026498 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00128495 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019881 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033518 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ETHOS is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io.

Ethos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

