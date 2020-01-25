Ethouse Market Capitalization Achieves $64,839.00 (HORSE)

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. Ethouse has a market cap of $64,839.00 and $1.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethouse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethouse has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.03 or 0.05534126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128446 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Ethouse Profile

Ethouse (CRYPTO:HORSE) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethouse’s official website is ethouse.app. The official message board for Ethouse is medium.com/@ethorse. Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam.

Ethouse Token Trading

Ethouse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethouse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

