EUNO (EUNO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, EUNO has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $192,995.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005592 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 107.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003227 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,502,161 coins and its circulating supply is 31,537,455 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

