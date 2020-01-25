EUNO Hits Market Cap of $185,266.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $185,266.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 63.5% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,517,336 coins and its circulating supply is 31,552,629 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

