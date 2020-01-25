Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a news sentiment score of -2.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:ESCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of -0.55. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Evans & Sutherland Computer had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

