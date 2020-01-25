EvenCoin (EVN) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. EvenCoin has a market cap of $224,386.00 and $464,420.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038128 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00328007 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011972 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002193 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012358 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008658 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

