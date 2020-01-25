Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Acquired by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 127.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,191 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.83% of Everbridge worth $21,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Everbridge by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 591,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 1,126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,220,000 after acquiring an additional 649,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $265,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,918 shares of company stock worth $6,047,483. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $89.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Everbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $104.22. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

