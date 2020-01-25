Everex (EVX) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Everex token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003060 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BX Thailand, Tidex and Binance. Everex has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $879,099.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everex has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everex

Everex’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx, Mercatox, BX Thailand, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

