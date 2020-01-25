Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the quarter. Evergy comprises 4.3% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,599,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,013,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,360,000 after buying an additional 126,468 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,948,000 after buying an additional 205,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 13.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,433,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,444,000 after buying an additional 168,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $71.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,037. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $63.86.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $323,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.