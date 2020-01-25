Everipedia Hits Market Cap of $8.42 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $8.42 million and $639,123.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, DragonEX, Upbit and OTCBTC. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.44 or 0.03147484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00202941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,887,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,526,718,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Upbit, Bancor Network, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

