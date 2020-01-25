Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Reduced by Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises approximately 4.5% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ES shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

NYSE ES traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average is $82.02. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

