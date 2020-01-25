Everus Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,552.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Everus has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. Everus has a total market capitalization of $18.65 million and approximately $1,552.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $24.68 and $7.50.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.01 or 0.05546929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128420 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033619 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Everus Profile

EVR is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,877,126 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everus is everus.org.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $18.94, $32.15, $24.43, $33.94, $13.77 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

