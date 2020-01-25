EveryCoin Price Hits $0.0002 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a market cap of $2.24 million and $38,188.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

