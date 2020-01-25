Exane Derivatives Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,789 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,754 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $3,158,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,109,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $332,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 92,312 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $168.19. The company has a market cap of $1,259.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

