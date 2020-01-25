ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0445

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $260,358.00 and approximately $1,144.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

