Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,833.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,815.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.