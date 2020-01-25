Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,387.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,264.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

