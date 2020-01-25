Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,881 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 117.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.73. 4,799,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

