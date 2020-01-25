Exosis Reaches Market Capitalization of $50,415.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $50,415.00 and $24,484.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,333.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.01928094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.88 or 0.03718637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00642314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00733732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00100035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010873 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00586309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 495,229 coins and its circulating supply is 330,229 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

