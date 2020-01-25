Expanse Market Capitalization Tops $522,253.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. Expanse has a market capitalization of $522,253.00 and approximately $1,756.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.