Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel H. Altman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2,126.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,102,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $148,236,000 after buying an additional 1,053,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $785,847,000 after purchasing an additional 828,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 519.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,990 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 321,984 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,632,000 after purchasing an additional 277,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $112.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.62. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

