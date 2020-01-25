Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPO. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $446,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,256.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,993. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Exponent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after buying an additional 353,800 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

