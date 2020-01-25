Extremely Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact VF (NYSE:VFC) Share Price

Press coverage about VF (NYSE:VFC) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. VF earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the textile maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted VF’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.54. VF has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VF will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

