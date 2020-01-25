Extremely Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Share Price

News coverage about Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) has been trending extremely positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Noble Energy earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the oil and gas development company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Noble Energy’s score:

Get Noble Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $22.35 on Friday. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.