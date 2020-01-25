Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post sales of $68.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.12 billion and the highest is $69.66 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $71.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $265.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.65 billion to $267.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $271.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $268.19 billion to $275.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

