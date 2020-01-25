Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s 10th Largest Position

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,089,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,669,000 after purchasing an additional 174,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $66.32 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $83.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.