Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Trimmed by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 176,514 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

