FABRK (FAB) Achieves Market Cap of $65.39 Million

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One FABRK token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and Bithumb Global. FABRK has a total market cap of $65.39 million and $266,626.00 worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FABRK has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.03150201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00203295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00123786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FABRK Profile

FABRK (CRYPTO:FAB) is a token. FABRK’s total supply is 55,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,443,397 tokens. FABRK’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for FABRK is medium.com/@fabrknetwork. FABRK’s official website is www.fabrk.io.

Buying and Selling FABRK

FABRK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FABRK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FABRK using one of the exchanges listed above.

