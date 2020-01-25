Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.7% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $217.94 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.43 and a twelve month high of $222.75. The firm has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day moving average of $194.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

