Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Strs Ohio’s 4th Largest Position

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,224,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,014 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.9% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Facebook worth $456,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total transaction of $23,617,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,630,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.90. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.43 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

