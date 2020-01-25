Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Decreased by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 6.3% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,630,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,817. The stock has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.43 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

