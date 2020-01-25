Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Cut by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.5% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $217.94 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $143.43 and a one year high of $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average is $194.90. The firm has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

