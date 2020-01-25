Faceter Price Tops $0.0009 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $10.39, $24.68 and $5.60. Faceter has a total market cap of $422,711.00 and $1,855.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.88 or 0.05527945 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026679 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00127658 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $10.39, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $50.98, $18.94, $5.60, $51.55, $32.15, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.