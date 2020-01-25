FansTime (FTI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $569,040.00 and $75,966.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, CoinMex, Gate.io and Bit-Z. During the last week, FansTime has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Gate.io, Bit-Z, FCoin, CoinMex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

