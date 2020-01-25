FarmaTrust Hits Market Cap of $967,601.00 (FTT)

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One FarmaTrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and BitForex. In the last week, FarmaTrust has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. FarmaTrust has a total market capitalization of $967,601.00 and $1,416.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FarmaTrust Profile

FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. FarmaTrust’s official website is farmatrust.io. The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FarmaTrust Token Trading

FarmaTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FarmaTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FarmaTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

