Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of 0.76 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FMAO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.72. 5,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $331.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMAO shares. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,382 shares of company stock worth $112,921 over the last three months. 10.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.