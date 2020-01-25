Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,806.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Fastenal by 504.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Fastenal by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

