Feathercoin (FTC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.50 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $2,959.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 265,528,120 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, QBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

