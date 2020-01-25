Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,274 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth boosted its stake in Intel by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 11,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Intel stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

