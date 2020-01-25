Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,984 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 86.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Chubb by 18.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 561,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 85,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 62,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,043,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

CB stock opened at $152.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.97. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

