Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,820 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,782,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,387.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,264.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

